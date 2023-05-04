Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Western Sydney councils shocked by Emergency Services Levy funding cut

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"This was the most flagrant cost-shifting exercise by a state government in many years," said Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC) President, Barry Calvert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.