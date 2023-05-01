Exercise Wombat 23 takes to the skies around Hawkesbury

Hawkesbury residents will notice an increase in air traffic coming from RAAF Base Richmond over the next few weeks.
From now until until June 5, the Australian Defence Force will support the Republic of Singapore Air Force as it conducts mobility training during Exercise Wombat 23.
It will involve two C-130H Hercules transport aircraft and approximately 100 personnel.
Flying activity throughout the exercise will be held over western Sydney, the Blue Mountains and regional NSW.
It will utilise airspace and airfields that are commonly utilised by Royal Australian Aire Force aircraft and will involve night-time flying activity and flying at a low level.
There is no planned weekend flying activity for the exercise.
The Australian Defence Force is supporting the exercise by providing airbase operations and air traffic control services; aerial delivery equipment and drop zone support; and engagement with Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel.
The exercise provides a chance to further build close working relationships between Singapore and Australia.
In the past, Singapore has provided air mobility support to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, including to Australia during floods and bushfires, as well as to the wider Indo-Pacific region.
According to a statement from Defence, "Australia's support to Exercise Wombat 23 positively contributes to Singapore'security and ensure a safe and prosperous Indo-Pacific region".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.