Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Exercise Wombat 23 takes to the skies around Hawkesbury

May 2 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 Hercules, from No 122 Squadron, conducts an airdrop over Londonderry Drop Zone. Image by Sgt. Ricky Fuller.
A Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 Hercules, from No 122 Squadron, conducts an airdrop over Londonderry Drop Zone. Image by Sgt. Ricky Fuller.

Hawkesbury residents will notice an increase in air traffic coming from RAAF Base Richmond over the next few weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.