Richmond Players set to celebrate 70 years

Richmond Players is celebrating 70 years of producing more than 260 theatrical performances for western Sydney audiences and beyond.
To celebrate being one of Australia's oldest dramatical societies, some of Richmond Players' most stalwart performers and supporters from over many years will join some fresh faces to reminisce in a different way: borrowing from Channel Nine's successful This is Your Life TV show.
The Players have put together a show that pays tribute to as many shows as possible, intertwined with sketches and tweaks of some the songs we know well.
This production will be filled with music, singing, drama - maybe a tear or two - but plenty of laughter and fond memories, as the Richmond Players remember some of the most popular performances.
Whilst not able to capture every show ever done by the company, they have tried their hardest with tweaked songs, key props, references in dialogue, by cast and comperes and elements on the stage and in the venue.
Making her directorial debut, long-time member Lauren Cole said her production team has "spiced" up the formula for the traditional anniversary shows done in the past to provide patrons with something new but familiar.
"Getting 70 years of stage and community history into a two-hour show is quite a challenge," Cole said.
"People can expect a celebration of community and theatre. There are songs and skits; old and new faces on stage; hopefully some laughs (or groans at a few dad jokes); and maybe a few tears as we remember those we have lost over the years."
On a note of sadness, in February the Players lost their beloved company director Miss Dorothy Phipps OAM. Whilst she will not be able to celebrate with the company, her influence on this production lives on and is the reason so many have had the opportunity to do something they love.
Miss Phipps began her association with Richmond Players in 1954, after being introduced to the company by her brother, John. She joined the cast of Little Lambs Eat Ivy. At the time of her passing she had some 280 or so roles to her name. She held almost every possible position on committee over many years, including secretary, vice president, president and as director since 2011. She had a special love for fostering talent within the youth of the community, and she almost single-handedly ran the Junior Players for decades. Her legacy cannot be overstated and will always be remembered with the regard in which she herself will be.
Richmond Players president Martin Crew said the upcoming show has provided an opportunity for many past members to return to the stage and hopes people come along to enjoy "a couple of hours of light-hearted fun".
Performances are at 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturdays, April 15, 22 and 29, at the Richmond School of Arts, corner of West Market and March streets, Richmond.
General admission tickets are $35; concession tickets available for $30; group bookings of 10 or more are $25 per ticket.
For bookings visit: https://www.trybooking.com/CFVVZ.
