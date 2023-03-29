Upgrades coming to Bells Line of Road at North Richmond

Upgrades to Bells Line of Road at North Richmond will be carried out over coming months.
Ventia, working on behalf of Transport for NSW as the state road maintenance provider, are upgrading a section of Bells Line of Road between Crooked Lane and Redbank Road at North Richmond.
The upgrade plans to improve safety for road users by widening the road shoulder, widening the centre line, installing a new safety barrier, road resurfacing and line marking.
Work will be carried out between Monday April 3 and Friday June 30, weather permitting, Monday to Friday 6am to 6pm. Work will include seven night shifts from 6pm to 6am to minimise traffic disturbance and ensure worker safety. There will not be more than five shifts in any one week and work will not be conducted on weekends or public holidays.
There will be temporary traffic changes during the upgrade to make sure the work zone is safe.
To minimise safety risks to road users and road workers, the residential service lane located within the work zone will temporarily become One Way for the duration of the work.
Vehicles will be permitted to make a left hand only turn to enter and exit the service road on to Bells Line of Road.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Lane closures and detours will be in place and may affect travel times. Road users are asked to keep to speed limits and follow the direction of traffic controllers and signs.
For the latest traffic updates, you can call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.
