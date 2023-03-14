Hawkesbury Gazette
Time to move on: Ultimate custom retro passion project and home on the market

By Finn Coleman
March 15 2023 - 8:00am
The secret is out. After five hard years of work, Paul Bennett has completed his enormous passion project, Crusty's Hot Rods & Collectables + 50's diner, and it is on the market.

