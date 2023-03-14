The secret is out. After five hard years of work, Paul Bennett has completed his enormous passion project, Crusty's Hot Rods & Collectables + 50's diner, and it is on the market.
It is the culmination of 40-years of memorabilia collecting, more than 40-years of creating stunning custom-built cars and a passion to create a tribute to classic Americana.
Mr Bennett's Kurmond property (579 Bells Line Of Road) now has, what can only be described as, the ultimate-man cave.
It took the 60-year-old custom car-maker five years to renovate, refurbish and put together something he says the Hawkesbury has never seen before.
His private collection of beautiful, custom-built cars, unique motorbikes, and hand-picked collectibles are on display in the open gallery, including his 1958 Borgward Goliath and 1941 Willys.
Located above the showroom floor is a 50's styled American diner, with a commercial kitchen and stunning views of the Hawkesbury.
The five acre property is also home to multiple photo opportunity areas, including a turn of the century settlers slab hut. The all-inclusive package features Mr Bennett's expansive, four-bedroom executive residence. It includes multiple living areas and is surrounded by established gardens with citrus and perennial trees, and an abundance of native birdlife.
Mr Bennett is hopeful the right buyer comes along.
"It's a double edged sword. I'm scared of the outcome, nervous about missing it," said Mr Bennett. "But I feel I'm open for a new chapter.
"I'm just ready to start a new venture. I don't know what that is yet. But when it happens, I'll know."
Everything in the gallery was collected, found, refurbished, custom made, or created by the Canadian-born Mr Bennett over the past 40-years.
"I'm a stickler for details as a result of what I do on a day to day job," he said. "It was a very heavy perceived project and it's everything I thought it was gonna be."
Originally planned to be a two-year project at the property he has owned since 1997, Mr Bennett quickly realised that it was going to take him longer to complete.
"I had no idea how long the whole process would take. Since it's not my day to day job, I just misunderstood or miscalculated how long everything takes," he said.
"It's an evolution like a snowball, once you've started, you had to grow with the project to finish it exactly how you envisioned it.
"If it took an extra time, here, there and everywhere, you had to make the extra time because there was no cutting corners in a project like this.
"The whole project has to be faultless, has to flow well, and has to present itself well, so that no one can pick any one item and say, that could have been done better. It has to be in its place, and perfect in its place."
Mr Bennett doesn't have a favourite item in his collection, calling it "a variety of ice cream".
"How do you pick one? You don't? They're all fantastic on their own. The whole combination together is a complete package," he said.
After spending the past 43-years working 70 to 80 hour weeks, Mr Bennett is planning to use his newly-found free time to travel.
"Just go on my bucket list," he said. "It's time to spoil myself."
The property is the market with Ironbark Real Estate, and for sale by tender, with a closing date of April 4.
For more information, to see more pictures and video of the property, or to take a virtual tour visit - tinyurl.com/mryw728m.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
