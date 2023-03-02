A helping hand: $3.3 million investment for local sporting clubs and facilities

Sporting clubs and facilities in the Macquarie electorate are getting some help to get back on their feet following lat year's natural disasters, with an investment of more than $3.3 million.
The investment was made available through the Essential Community Sport Assets Program - jointly funded by the Federal and NSW Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, as part of the broader Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Package (CLIRP).
Hawkesbury sporting clubs and facilities set to benefit include:
Susan Templeman said sport brought communities together.
"Whether you're on the field, in the canteen or in the crowd, local sport brings people together and creates long-term connections," she said.
"The last 12 months has been tough for a number of sporting groups, and this support will help them to rebuild.
"It also aims to make damaged sporting infrastructure more resilient in the future, including through drainage, irrigation and track improvements."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.