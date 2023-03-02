Hawkesbury Gazette

A helping hand: $3.3 million investment for local sporting clubs and facilities

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 2 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sporting clubs and facilities in the Macquarie electorate are getting some help to get back on their feet following lat year's natural disasters, with an investment of more than $3.3 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.