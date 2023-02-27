The last of its kind: Civic Video Windsor is officially closing down

The Last Kangaroo is no more as Hawkesbury's favourite (and only!) video store, Civic Video Windsor, will be closing its doors for the final time tomorrow (Tuesday, February 28).
Owned and operated by Guirong Wu, aka the Last Kangaroo, for the past 20 years, the Windsor shop is the last Civic Video in the Australia and one of the last video rental stores nationwide.
Civic Video Windsor has been widely publicised by this publication and other media outlets for taking a stand to become the last video shop in Australia.
Though he didn't become the country's last video store, Mr Wu is proud of surviving for so long.
"Thanks to all of the local people that have supported me," he said. "That's why I kept going, because people believed in me and supported me."
Mr Wu is now excited to be moving onto a job at Aldi, closer to his home in Hornsby.
"I'm going to have more free time and a bit more of a social life," he joked. "I will finally have time to get my [drivers] licence ... and spend time with my family, which I'm looking forward to."
Civic Video is holding a closing down sale and is open for the last time tomorrow, Tuesday, February 28.
To grab a deal and say goodbye to Mr Wu and the Hawkesbury's last video shop head down to Civic Video Windsor at Shop 4, Old Post Office Arcade (off Windsor Mall, opposite the jeweller).
And to see the full story, and a look back at the years of Guirong Wu and Civic Video Windsor, pick up a copy of next week's Hawkesbury Gazette (March 8).
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.