The last of its kind: Civic Video Windsor is officially closing down

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
February 27 2023 - 4:30pm
The Last Kangaroo is no more as Hawkesbury's favourite (and only!) video store, Civic Video Windsor, will be closing its doors for the final time tomorrow (Tuesday, February 28).

