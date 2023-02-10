Australia's Disaster Assistance Response Team sent off at RAAF Richmond

Australia's Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) were given a send off by local MPs at RAAF Richmond this morning (Friday, February 10), as they prepared to be transported to Turkiye to support the UN rescue efforts.
The crew of 72 Australian personnel, specially trained in Urban Search and Rescue, will spend the next 14 days assisting under the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group.
Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman - representing Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt - and State Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, joined NSW Veterans Minister David Elliot at the send off.
They passed on a message of thanks to the team for giving their time and skills to represent Australia in Turkiye.
Ms Templeman said it was a privilege, extending the Australian Government's "deepest thanks" and "best wishes for their safe return to their families".
"Ms Preston and I met East Kurrajong firefighter Mick Johnston who is giving his time and earthquake rescue skills to the mission," she said. "Fire and Rescue NSW's Graham Kingsland and Springwood paramedic Murray Trainer will do the Mountains proud.
"A remarkable group of skilled and compassionate women and men which also includes National Emergency Management Agency, Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Defence."
Ms Preston said she was honoured to meet the personnel that flew out of RAAF Richmond.
"Their job won't be easy as they join others from the USA, New Zealand, UK and countries around the world to offer support and humanitarian aid," said Ms Preston.
"They will set up camp in the disaster zone and work in teams of four to six personnel, manoeuvring amongst the ruins.
Our prayers and thoughts are with them as they head off to unknown territory, to experience the full brunt of this catastrophe."
In speaking to the DART members, Ms Templeman said she knows they will do Australia proud and that their assistance will make a difference to the people of Turkiye.
"It is a really key part of Australia demonstrating to the world that we are part of a global society.
"But more importantly, the Turkish community in Australia will also be watching with deep gratitude at your efforts to support their family back home. So thank you."
Ms Preston said they all know of the champion skills the personnel of DART can utilise, with many having assisted the Hawkesbury during the recent floods and bushfires.
"Let's keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they bravely contribute and support these communities on the other side of the world."
