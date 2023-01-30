Hawkesbury Community Hubs return this week

The Hawkesbury Community Hubs will resume activities from tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1.
All are welcome to get along and connect with fellow residents for a range of free activities and community support.
The first of the formal activities for the year will be free fortnightly one-on-one digital mentoring from the Digital Literacy Agency.
The digital mentors will help visitors to become more confident using technology as well as becoming more aware to scams and being armed with the tools to protect your digital information.
Sessions will be held as follows:
Bookings for one-on-one sessions can be made by calling 9090 4141.
To stay up-to-date with what's happening at your nearest community hub register at yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch.
The Hawkesbury Community Hub is a a Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience project funded through the joint Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding arrangements.
