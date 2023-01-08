Operation Backpack continues this week at Richmond Marketplace. The initiative, in its fifteenth year, is possible due to a partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society and The Hawkesbury Gazette.
Richmond Marketplace is seeking donations of new drink bottles, backpacks, lunch boxes, pencil cases, glue, coloured pencils and exercise books, to help local families get back to school with the essentials. Supplies can be donated in-centre until Friday, January 20.
"We've received hundreds of school donations so far and we're very grateful to our wonderful community for generously supporting Operation Backpack," said Tracey Thomas, Richmond Marketplace Senior Marketing Manager (pictured, right).
"Preparing children for the start of the school year can definitely put financial pressure on many families so any donated item, large or small, will greatly assist in easing the strain some families may be experiencing during this time."
St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers will ensure that local families receive back-to-school packs in time for the start of the school year.
