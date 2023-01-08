Hawkesbury Gazette

Operation Backpack: Donate new school supplies at Richmond Marketplace

Updated January 9 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 10:51am
Help local families send their children back to school with the essentials, by donating to the Richmond Marketplace Operation Backpack appeal. Picture supplied

Operation Backpack continues this week at Richmond Marketplace. The initiative, in its fifteenth year, is possible due to a partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society and The Hawkesbury Gazette.

Local News

