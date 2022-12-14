Hawkesbury Gazette

Teenager found dead after swimming in Hawkesbury River at Windsor

Updated December 15 2022 - 9:05pm, first published 8:10am
The body of a 16-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in the Hawkesbury River at Windsor Beach has been found. Picture by Geoff Jones.

A teenage boy who disappeared while swimming in the Hawkesbury River at Windsor Beach has been found dead.

