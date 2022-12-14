Teenager found dead after swimming in Hawkesbury River at Windsor

A teenage boy who disappeared while swimming in the Hawkesbury River at Windsor Beach has been found dead.
The 16-year-old was reported missing at around 12pm on Wednesday (December 14) to officers attached to the Hawkesbury Police Area Command.
NSW Police (including specialist police, PolAir and police divers), NSW State Emergency Services and NSW Ambulance conducted an extensive search of the river for hours.
His body was located at around 4.20pm on Wednesday. It is yet to be formally identified.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
