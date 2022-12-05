Light Up Windsor 2022 was a massive success on Saturday night, as thousnads of residents and visitors packed out George Street at Windsor Mall.
With market stalls, shops, restaurants and retailers open, and attractions to keep everyone entertained, there was plenty going on at the annual event.
Attendees had the opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, while enjoying a delightful summers night in Windsor.
Music and performances from local artists and dance groups saw the stage and its audience filled up with kids and families getting into the Christmas spirit.
The Snow Zone was once again a hit, with everyone getting to enjoy a white Christmas as snow fell from the sky.
Hawkesbury Remakery was the site of the night's finale as Hawkesbury mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, counted down the lighting of the Christmas Tree with hundreds of attendees, celebrating the wonderful night.
Cr Sarah McMahon said Light Up Windsor 2022 was a massive success,
"I think that that was evidenced by the thousands upon thousands of people who came out to celebrate our town centre, celebrate our small businesses, enjoy our local history, and of course, be involved in the Christmas cheer," she said.
"I just want to thank our staff for a great event, to the community for embracing this annual tradition and to our businesses for participating, decorating their stores and celebrating in style."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.