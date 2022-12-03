Hawkesbury Gazette

New generator for Ebenezer NBN Tower set to strengthen disaster resilience

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated December 4 2022 - 3:56pm, first published December 3 2022 - 12:57pm
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman with NBN Network power and continuity manager, Frank Reynolds, at the Ebenezer Fixed Wireless Tower. Picture supplied.

A new generator has been installed at the Ebenezer Fixed Wireless Tower, specifically designed to ensure people stay connected to the internet when the power goes down.

