New generator for Ebenezer NBN Tower set to strengthen disaster resilience

A new generator has been installed at the Ebenezer Fixed Wireless Tower, specifically designed to ensure people stay connected to the internet when the power goes down.
This addition is the result of the battle to keep the internet working during floods, with Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, calling it a "game-changer" for people who need to stay connected during natural disasters.
Ms Templeman said in past floods people who relied on the NBN wireless towers for their internet were cut off when the power switches off to the Ebenezer Fixed Wireless Tower - which led to more than 1000 homes being without internet.
"Residents of Ebenezer, Sackville, Cattai and Lower Portland are all dependent on the Ebenezer tower staying powered," she said.
"If it gets cut off during a flood, and can't be refuelled, then all the other towers that connect to it lose signal. It's the parent site of the network.
"Being unable to access the internet was hugely distressing for people, given it's the only way to communicate with neighbours or the outside world when you're cut off by floodwaters."
Ms Templeman said during one of the floods, a resident was authorised to go in and refuel the generator, but a better solution was needed.
"So I am gratified that our pleas to NBN Co to look at a more resilient way of keeping power to the site have been listened too," she said.
"The NBN Power Continuity Team have developed an original solution - one specifically designed for our community, which has a DC system embedded inside a 10kVA generator along with an extra fuel cell, to help charge the batteries and support the full site load.
"This will allow the site to be remotely switched to a generator in the event of mains failure, with enough fuel to run it for four weeks.
"I congratulate NBNCo on listening to the needs of my community, and looking for an innovative solution."
The Ebenezer Fixed Wireless Tower is part of a network of towers that also includes Cattai East, Forest Glen Central, Maroota South, Simpsons Hill, Sackville East and Sackville North.
