For those just starting out in their craft beer brewing journey, exhibiting at a craft beer festival is a sure-fire way of getting their brand out into the beer world.
GABS Craft Beer Festival are partnering with Hop Products Australia (HPA), Kegstar and Bar Barons to provide an opportunity for 12 emerging Australian breweries to exhibit at its famous festivals via their Up and Coming Brewers Bar initiative.
It is a chance for local, small and new brewers to build their brand presence, attract new customers and connect with consumers and brewers all under one roof, on one day.
Run through the GABS Cares program Up and Coming Brewers Bar in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane will showcase four new, emerging or contract brands who brew or distribute in that state.
This is a fully sponsored opportunity for the selected breweries who will be offered an allocation of two taps on the shared stand.
The selected breweries will receive up to 20kg of the highest quality Aussie, international or innovative hop products from HPA, the Bar build provided by Bar Barons and kegs for use at the festival provided by Kegstar.
They will also enjoy all the benefits of being an exhibitor at GABS, including exposure to thousands of GABS craft beer enthusiasts, extensive promotion and marketing through the GABS media network as a key attraction at the festival, and the opportunity to connect with an engaged audience through a GABS Academy educational beer and food pairing session.
Head of sales and marketing at HPA, Owen Johnston, said the team at HPA take real pride in growing Aussie hops for all breweries, big and small.
"Brewers are at the heart of everything we do, and it's a pleasure and a privilege to be there from the beginning, supporting their endeavour to make awesome beers that bring people together," he said.
GABS Craft Beer Festival's Mike Bray said GABS Cares was a natural extension of GABS.
"We passionately care about all craft breweries, big or small," he said.
"Together with partners Hop Products Australia (HPA), Bar Barons and Kegstar, we are thrilled to bring this initiative to life."
Any new, emerging or contract brewery that launched after January 1, 2019, has never exhibited at GABS Festival before and is planning to launch, or already retailing in the same state as the festival is invited to apply.
Expressions of interest close 30 November, visit gabshub.com/up-and-coming-bar to apply.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
