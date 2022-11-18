About 200 members of the NSW Police and Australian Federal Police (AFP) had the opportunity to fly on board 37 Squadron's C-130J Hercules during a police engagement event held by the Joint Military Police Unit (JMPU) at RAAF Base Richmond.
Members networked and checked out each other's respective aircraft and vehicles, and flew over Sydney with a view out the back of an open C-130J.
Hosting the event allowed the military police to thank the civilian policing agencies for the work and assistance they provide, and gave civilian police a taste of ADF experiences.
Officer Commanding Joint Military Police Station Sydney, Lieutenant Commander Leisa Hinschen, spoke of the close ties between local policing agencies and JMPU and the value in their unity.
"JMPU works closely with police all over Australia to ensure the safety of both the community and ADF personnel," Lieutenant Commander Hinschen said.
"We are proud of the strong bonds built, and the way we engage with the community to strengthen the working relationship between local policing agencies and the military police community.
"We thank members of the NSW Police Force and the AFP for their significant level of support to military police."
