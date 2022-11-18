Hawkesbury Gazette

Civilian police and military unite at RAAF Base Richmond

Updated November 18 2022 - 12:59pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A New South Wales Police Command and the Joint Military Police Station Sydney on the flight line at RAAF Base Richmond during a community engagement day. Picture by LAC Chris Tsakisiris

About 200 members of the NSW Police and Australian Federal Police (AFP) had the opportunity to fly on board 37 Squadron's C-130J Hercules during a police engagement event held by the Joint Military Police Unit (JMPU) at RAAF Base Richmond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.