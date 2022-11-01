Hawkesbury home owners snubbed by government buyback scheme

Last week's announcement of a voluntary buy back scheme for flood-affected property owners in northern NSW has angered Macquarie MP Susan Templeman and Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon.
NSW premier Dominic Perrottet announced the $800 million scheme alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a visit to Lismore.
The package will cover those affected by flooding between February and March this year to suburbs including Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.
Those deemed most affected will be eligible for buy-back. Others can receive funding to demolish, repair or retrofit their homes.
While Ms Templeman and Cr Richards welcomed the announcement for Northern Rivers property owners, each expressed concern that Hawkesbury property owners had been left out.
The pair believe the same co-funded program should be in place for residents across the Hawkesbury-Nepean floodplain.
Ms Templeman sent a letter to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet asking why the state government had not requested working with federal government to do the same or similar for the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley.
While, Cr McMahon said the Hawkesbury needed to be part of the conversation when it comes to flood mitigation and buyback schemes.
Mr Perrottet's office was appoached for comment by the Gazette, but is yet to respond.
In her letter to the premier, Ms Templeman said it was indicated to her by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that "he would work constructively with the state government regarding a similar scheme in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley".
However, she was advised by the federal government that no such request from the state government
Ms Templeman has requested an answer. She also questioned whether there was planning for a different scheme in the Hawkesbury, and if so, asked when an announcement would be forthcoming.
"I have spoken to people who feel really trapped in their homes - repairing only to be flooded again is not a situation they welcome, and they do not want to off-load their flood-prone home to another buyer," she wrote in her letter.
"And even if they did want to sell and leave the area, they are unlikely to be able to sell at a fair price.
"Being able to improve and make their home more flood resilient, or move, are options they would welcome.
"My hope is that you are already working on a voluntary buyback and retrofitting plan for the Hawkesbury, and I would hope that an announcement is made soon, so people's loves are not in limbo for longer than necessary."
Cr McMahon also asked where was a buyback offer or grants for hundreds of Hawkesbury property owners who had been affected by flooding "just as badly as residents in and around Lismore".
"Like the Northern Rivers, flooding in the Hawkesbury is not going to go away ... the Hawkesbury needs to be a part of [the flood mitigation] conversation and both governments need to be the ones to lead it," she said.
Cr McMahon said the recent inquiry into the floods called for the state government to "identify and prioritise those communities most at risk from future disasters, and for whom relocation may be appropriate or necessary".
"Many parts of the Hawkesbury fit the description of 'most at risk from future disasters', which is why we simply must not be forgotten," she said.
"For some residents in our very low lying areas, flooding is and always will be an issue.
"These residents should be given the same opportunities as those in the Northern Rivers to opt-in to a buyback scheme with the government or to build their homes back with flood resilience in mind."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.