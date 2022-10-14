Hawkesbury Gazette

Mayor demands greater urgency from NSW Government towards flood mitigation

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:08am, first published 1:00am
The NSW Government must act faster to protect the Hawkesbury from future flooding is the message form the community that Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon delivered to NSW Water Minister Kevin Anderson.

