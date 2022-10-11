Hawkesbury Gazette

The final test for Hawkesbury's HSC students

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 11 2022 - 5:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richmond High School year 12 students celebrate the end of classes last month. Picture by Richmond High School.

Hundreds of year 12 students across the Hawkesbury are about to complete their final weeks of high school as they sit for their Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.