Despite having faced their fare share of emergencies in recent years, Hawkesbury residents have urged to remain prepared.
The call from emergency services comes during Community Emergency Ready Week - September 19 to 25.
It follows the declaration of a fresh La Nina event by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) on Tuesday, September 13. Heading into the warmer months, the community is encouraged to prepare for bushfires, floods, storms and heatwaves.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Sarah McMahon, said residents needed to be prepared and educated on the potential for more natural disasters in the region.
"Natural disasters are unfortunately something that we all need to get our heads around, to understand or comprehend and to be ready for," she said.
"Please go and make sure you know as much as you can. We need people to be aware of how to access information and where to access it."
Hawkesbury City Council recommends utilising the Australian Red Cross resources, at redcross.org.au/prepare, including a 'Get Prepared' app, survival kit, emergency contacts list, keepsake list, information to help manage stress and more.
For local updates during emergencies visit Hawkesbury Disaster and Emergency Dashboard at tinyurl.com/mrxcpjw9.
To prepare home and property for bushfire, residents should visit tinyurl.com/2nrjmj9r and develop a fire plan at myfireplan.com.au.
The NSW SES advise the community to make sure they know their risk of flooding, have an up-to-date emergency plan and ensure their emergency kit is fully equipped.
Visit myfloodrisk.nsw.gov.au to check flood risk and find out how to prepare for future floods.
For the incoming La Nina event, the NSW SES and BOM advise the community to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app, or visit ses.nsw.gov.au.
Preparing now can help reduce the damage to your home and property caused by severe storms. Visit tinyurl.com/mryhetan to see what you can do to make a difference.
As residents are more than aware, the Hawkesbury is subject to extreme heat, which can pose a serious risk to health and wellbeing.
For NSW Health tips on how to stay cool and safe during extreme heat conditions visit bit.ly/36DfiBN.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
