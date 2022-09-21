Riverstone field named after dedicated volunteer Vernon Cross

Riverstone resident Vernon Cross has been recognised for his four decade dedication to little athletics in the region.
The athletics field at Riverstone Park was officially named in his honour of his lengthy volunteering role.
Blacktown City mayor, Councillor Tony Bleasdale said the naming of Vernon Cross Field, was most fitting.
"Vernon's dedication can be traced back to the club's founding season in 1982, when Vernon's daughter first joined the club in the Under 8s," he said.
"It wasn't long before Vernon put up his hand to create and maintain a record board for the club. Around the same time, he was elected Championship Officer for the zone, regional and state carnivals - a role he held until 2020.
"In 1987 he was elected club president and has held the role ever since. Two years later, the club awarded Vernon life membership and the accolades have kept coming."
In 2007 Mr Cross was named Volunteer of the Year by Athletics NSW. He later received the Russel Magennis Award for Riverstone-Schofields Sports Person of the Year.
"Vernon was never in it for the awards," said Cr Blesdale. "He's the definition of a true volunteer, driven by giving back to his community and making his local club the very best it can be.
"People like Vernon are the backbone of our community - the volunteers who get on with the job without asking for praise or reward.
"They are the smiling face that greets everyone on club night, the mentor for uo-and-comers, and the inspiration to all."
Over his 40 years with the club Mr Cross has been dedicated to ensuring it has had the best of facilities.
He played a key role in getting a new club house and equipment storage area, as well us upgraded long jump pits, discus and shot-put rings.
Mr Cross is also a member of the Riverstone-Schofields Memorial Club's local sports council and the Riverstone Park Committee.
"Vernon's service is unique and it's only fitting that this field be named in his honour," Cr Bleasdale said. "Generations of runners, jumpers, throwers, hurdlers, and shot putters owe Vernon their thanks."
A dedication ceremony was recently held at the site on the night of a little athletics session.
