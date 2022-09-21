Hawkesbury Gazette

Riverstone field named after dedicated volunteer Vernon Cross

September 21 2022 - 6:00am
Vernon Cross (back centre) with Blacktown mayor, Councillor Tony Bleasdale, Blacktown Councillors and representatives from Riverstone Little Athletics. Picture supplied.

Riverstone resident Vernon Cross has been recognised for his four decade dedication to little athletics in the region.

Local News

