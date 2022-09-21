New citizens welcomed by Hawkesbury Council

The Hawkesbury has welcomed 35 new Australians to the region to mark Australian Citizenship Day.
The council hosted a citizenship ceremony at Hawkesbury Regional Museum, Windsor, on Saturday, September 17.
Officiated by Hawkesbury mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, the gathering included folk from many different lands: the Czech Republic, Peru, India, Sweden, Iran, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Thailand, Cuba, Lithuania, Fiji, China, the United States of America, Nepal, Canada, France, India, Ireland and Bangladesh.
Darug woman Erin Wilkins offered a Welcome to Country before the ceremony. Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman presented a message on behalf of Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Minister Andrew Giles, as well as her own personal message.
Also addressing the new Australians were State Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Group Captain Vincenzo Palmeri from RAAF Base Richmond and Local Commander Superintendent Garner from Hawkesbury Local Area Command.
Hawkesbury deputy mayor Barry Calvert and fellow councillors Eddie Dogramaci, Amanda Kotlash, Jill Reardon, Les Sheather, Paul Veigel, Danielle Wheeler and Nathan Zamprogno were in attendance.
Cr McMahon said that receiving Australian citizenship on national chitizenship day was quite special.
"It's been wonderful to have a face to face gathering again with our new citizens," she said.
"Each year we are privileged to welcome new Australians as part of Australian Citiizenship Day celebrations. This is a particularly poignant time for Australians, with the passing of our Monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the accession to the throne of His Majesty, King Charles III.
"I know we will remember these events as significant milestones in our lives and a time when we feel connected not only as a community and as part of the Commonwealth, but united with people around the world as we witness such momentous occasions."
Ms McMahon said that the day was a chance for all Australians to take pride in their citizenship, "celebrate our democratic values and think about what unites us as Australians".
