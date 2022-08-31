Drewy's Footy Fever: A need to protect the head

In my column last week, I stated the need for players to commit to their clubs with more heart and passion.
I wanted them to play to win. I got a great response with multiple ex-players contacting me in fierce agreement.
We all agreed that the social media, multiple tattooed, selfie-taking generation needed to man up on the footy field and play for their club with greater intensity.
Although the heart seems to be missing in 2022, the head has been front and centre - mentally and physically.
It has been a year that has seen multiple players suffer year and career ending head injuries.
The site of Victor Radley convulsing on the ground in Melbourne on Friday night was horrific.
It was caused by an accidental collision with a knee, but the footage of his eyes rolled back and his body shaking shocked everyone who saw it.
A lot will remember Victor's brutal head clash a few weeks ago against the Broncos which saw blood pouring onto the ground.
For live TV, the images were very graphic. He went off the field, got bandaged up and came back on for more.
The longer he played on, the more blood covered his face. It was straight out of an Oliver Stone epic war scene.
Victor is a tough player who will likely run out for the Poms in the World Cup at the end of year.
In a recent interview he said: "I am happy to put my head on the line.....because you need it to win".
Although that sounds incredibly brave and great for the marketing of the game, we still need to protect our players.
In my opinion, he should be spending several weeks on the sideline. But he is so important to the Roosters, I fear he will be running out in Week One of the finals once again happy to "put my head on the line".
In a game against Warrington, I was knocked unconscious in a tackle. All I remember was waking up with doctor and physio around me on the field.
I was dazed and confused. There were no HIA protocols, so after a 10 minute break on the sideline, I went back out and played on. My medical recovery was downing pints with the team after the game. Different times and expectations, especially in Northern England.
We now have so many examples of the immediate and long-term effects of these big hits.
Bulldogs and English forward, Luke Thompson, recently said "the migraines and blurred vision were so severe that I would spend days on end at home in a darkened room".
20 year old Bronco Selwyn Cobbo said: "I wasn't the same person for a few weeks".
Kalyn Ponga was in tears and felt like he had let his teammates down after copping at Matt Lodge forearm in the head.
It was his fifth concussion in a year, so he chose to sit out the balance of the season as a precaution.
We need to create an environment that protects players from injuries that will follow them for the rest of their life.
Thankfully, the NRL are regularly introducing new safety rules and they are consistently getting better at on field assessments, always taking a precautionary approach.
The missing piece is the inconsistency in referee rulings and a judiciary system that doesn't punish cheap shots and serial offenders with long suspensions and even life bans.
Back in the old days we may have played on, but the grubby repeat offenders were heavily punished.
A number of current players should not be allowed to play. They need to find a new career as bouncers rather than risk the health of others on the field every week. Until the NRL take that kind of action, we will keep seeing too many concussions.
The final round of the year sets up four blockbusters (named in the picture's captions) that will determine the first week of the finals.
My tips are: Eels, Bulldogs, Roosters, Warriors, Broncos, Panthers, Sharks, Raiders.
