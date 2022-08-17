Hawkesbury Gazette

Local representatives meet for roundtable ahead of Jobs and Skills Summit

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 17 2022 - 6:21am, first published 4:55am
Discussion: Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, chatting with representatives at the roundtable at Windsor Function Centre. Picture: Supplied.

Representatives of local business, education, union and community sector came together for a roundtable focused on challenges in employment and skills in the Hawkesbury

