Local schools encouraged to sign-up for PM's Spelling Bee

Schools in the Hawkesbury have been urged to get involved in this year's Prime Minister's Spelling Bee to promote literacy.
Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said the spelling bee, hosted by Kids News, is a fun way for students to develop a passion for words.
"Spelling bees are a lot of fun, and they have wider benefits like helping children develop confidence and a real love of words and language," she said.
"Literacy skills provide a fundamental base to learning other skills."
Ms Templeman said schools in Macquarie can register to take part in this free competition by August 19 by visiting: spelling-bee.com.au.
"I would love to see all our local schools getting involved," Ms Templeman said.
"It is a great way for schools and their students to develop a love for words and spelling, which helps to improve literacy, comprehension and critical thinking."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
