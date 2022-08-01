Hawkesbury Gazette

Templeman successfully nominates Speaker for 47th Parliament

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 4 2022 - 6:14am, first published August 1 2022 - 6:04am
Nominated: Bendigo MP, Lisa Chesters (left), and Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman (right), drag the new Speaker, Oxley MP, Milton Dick, to the chair on July 26. Picture: Auspic.

Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, successfully nominated the Speaker for the 47th Parliament of Australia last week.

