Westfield Penrith Local Hero finalist: Vote for Jodie Amor and help her win $20,000 for Pink Finss cancer charity

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:00am
On track: Jodie Amor, Pink Finss founder, pictured in 2020 when she ran 10 kilometres every day for 10 days to raise money for her charity. Picture: Geoff Jones

Our very own Jodie Amor, founder of Pink Finss charity which assists locals with cancer and their families, is a finalist in the Penrith Westfield Local Heroes competition - and you could help her win $20,000 for her charity.

Journalist, ACM

Local News

