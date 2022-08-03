Our very own Jodie Amor, founder of Pink Finss charity which assists locals with cancer and their families, is a finalist in the Penrith Westfield Local Heroes competition - and you could help her win $20,000 for her charity.
Ms Amor is among three finalists in the competition, and the winner will be decided by community vote - so jump online now and vote for Jodie.
Westfield Local Heroes is an awards program run by the shopping centre giant that shines the spotlight on individuals and their organisations in Australia and New Zealand who make a positive impact to their local community or environment.
By becoming a finalist in the competition, Ms Amor has already won $5,000 for Pink Finss. If she gets the most votes, she will receive an extra $20,000 for the local charity, which assists people affected by cancer.
Pink Finss was initially set-up to fill a gap in support for women diagnosed with cancer in the Hawkesbury, and since 2010, the charity has supported over 350 women.
Ms Amor set-up Pink Finss after her own experience with cancer, and wanted to help others get the support they needed that she felt was lacking locally.
Ms Amor will be able to use the $20,000 to continue to support local women, and to expand the Pink Finss service to men diagnosed with cancer in the Hawkesbury.
Voting is open until August 22. Vote for Ms Amor at https://bit.ly/3zUlLJY
