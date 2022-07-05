With a third major flood event hitting the Hawkesbury community in five months, Hawkesbury City Council want the community to remain safe and listen to NSW State Emergency Services (SES).
Over the weekend, council were assisting the emergency services in communicating the messages about getting ready and evacuating if necessary.
Hawkesbury City Mayor, Patrick Conolly, said council then turned its focus on ensuring they maintain communication and supply with isolated communities.
"There's lots of people now that are fairly isolated," he said. "So that's a big focus for us. When this water goes down, we'll see what damage there is.
"From the people I'm talking to, everyone's exhausted, everyone's over it.
"There's so much fatigue of these events, and just frustration as well. We all know where we live, we know we live in a floodplain, but nobody expects that we're going to have three major flood events."
Cr Conolly said these events were beyond what is normal for the area.
"Yes, we've had lots of floods in the past, but it's beyond what a lot of people can cope with," he said.
"I'm really concerned about how the community is going to respond to this, because there's only so much resilience, people could show in the face of these challenges that just seem ongoing."
Cr Conolly believes that one of the side effects from having gone through flood events so many times recently, is that there has been a real improvement in the community's readiness.
"People understand now what floods at a particular level means for them and their property, and understand the steps that they need to take before the flood happens," he said.
"They know when they're likely to be impacted and so I've seen this time, a lot less panic, a lot more preparation and readiness.
"It seems like it's an unfortunate side effect of all this tough activity is that we're getting much better at it."
Cr Conolly's message for the Hawkesbury community in the coming days is that the event is not over.
"There's still dangerous conditions, we still need people to be listening to the SES and other emergency services," he said.
"People shouldn't be returning home until the SES tells them that it's safe to do so if they've been evacuated. People should stay off the roads if they can.
"We will rally together again as a community and we will stand by everybody and get everyone through this.
"We totally understand that some people are going to need help and just encourage people to reach out for the help they need."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
