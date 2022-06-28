Hawkesbury Gazette

Seymour pens new children's book from the heart

June 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Jasmine Seymour with her new book, Open Your Heart to Country.

Award-winning Kurrajong Heights author and artist Jasmine Seymour, says her latest book, Open Your Heart To Country, is about the joy of learning.

