Winterfest returns to Hawkesbury Showground this weekend

My Lords and Ladies take heed ... Winterfest Sydney Medieval Fair is returning to Hawkesbury Showground this weekend.
From 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday (July 2 and 3), the showground will be transformed to a fantasyland complete with knights, wizards, warriors, fair maidens, mermaids and unicorns.
Shows and performances include: Australian Medieval Combat NSW Cup, Birds of Prey, Equestrian Skill-at-Arms Show, Medieval Kitchen Rules, Field of Arms displays, Winterfest Joust and Medieval Medicine Show.
There will also be music compliments of roving minstrels and a Highland band, and comedy from a medieval fool or two.
As if that wasn't enough to entice, how about archery, mermaid's cove, carriage rides, artisan alley, costumes and cosplay, Knight's School and kid's corner, complete with pony rides and a medieval animal farm.
And did we mention unicorns!
For the famished, there will be lots of hearty meals and drinks available.
There will be something to tinkle the fancy of visitors of all ages.
Tickets will be available from the gate: $35 for adults, $25 concessions, $15 for children aged five to 17, and $85 for a family of two adults and two children. Two days passes are also available.
Hawkesbury Showground is located on Racecourse Road, Clarendon.
For more information visit winterfest.com.au
