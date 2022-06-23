MP Susan Templeman represents Australia at landmark nuclear weapons ban treaty in Vienna

Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman has attended the first Meeting of State Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).
Joining the conference as an observer, the Labor MP's attendance was welcomed by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). A spokesperson said they see see it as "recognition the newly-elected federal government is willing to engage with this critical meeting as a step towards signature and ratification [of the treaty]".
Advertisement
Held from June 21 to 23 in Vienna, Austria, Australia's attendance as an observer will provide insights into how states parties intend to address serious questions about the treaty, including:
"It was great to be in Austria to observe the first Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) on behalf of Australia," said Ms Templeman.
"Australia shares the ambition of TPNW states parties of a world free of nuclear weapons."
Australia is not a party to the TPNW and Ms Templeman's attendance as an observer does not represent a decision to join the treaty.
ICAN Australia campaigner Jemila Rushton, who is also in Vienna this week for the historic meeting, welcomed the Australian government's decision to participate.
"We're delighted that Australia will be officially represented at this important meeting. It's a first step towards our country becoming a TPNW state party," she said.
Australia will also attend the fourth Conference on the Humanitarian Impacts of Nuclear Weapons, hosted by Austria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.