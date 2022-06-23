Hawkesbury City Council has created an online Current Grant Opportunities resource on its Your Hawkesbury - Your Say webpage.
The page is consistently updated with new grant opportunities for the Hawkesbury community and includes brief descriptions of grants, funding amounts, who can apply, and the application closure dates.
Advertisement
Council consider it as a good place to start looking for grant opportunities for individuals, community groups and organisations.
The new grants resource page follows council's, now completed, three-part community grant workshop series across the Hawkesbury.
Council thanked all individuals and community organisations that attended, for their enthusiasm and positive engagement.
For individuals or organisations that missed out on these workshops, they can find workshop recordings and presentation slides on the Community Grants and Support page on the Your Hawkesbury - Your Say webpage.
Council considers the workshops as excellent resources to refer to when applying for grants in the future, either within a community group or organisation, or as a collaborative project application with other community groups or organisations.
Workshops presented include:
Deep Dive Into Grants Workshop - Melanie Trethowan explained the grant writing process into language that non-grant writers can understand.
No Worries! Getting Your Project Shovel-Ready - Attendees were taught how to prepare a detailed project brief, what information to gather, and what attachments are required, along with how to think strategically.
Managing Your Project and Acquittals - Attendees learnt everything they needed to know to ensure their project can be delivered on time and on budget.
Visit yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/cg for more information on available grants, to access the grants resources page or to catch up on recent workshops.
Council has also partnered with iClick2Learn to create the Hawkesbury Community Learning Hub - a comprehensive online resource for committees and volunteers.
It contains webinars, courses, and learning content about committees, governance, finance, volunteers, grants etc.
The Learning Hub provides people living, working, or volunteering in the Hawkesbury community with 'bite-sized' learning and the opportunity to upskill.
Council can provide a 12 month membership code which will provide full access to the site, visit iclick2learn.com.au/hawkesburylearninghub for more information
If committee members or volunteers may benefit from this membership please email brightideas@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au to receive a registration code.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.