The Richmond Regent is ready for Elvis Presley take centre stage, with a tribute to the 'King of Rock and Roll', in the lead up to a showing of Baz Luhrmann's new biopic, Elvis.
Presented by radio host and Elvis tribute performer, Steve Head, the Elvis Extravaganza - on Saturday, June 25 (sold out) and July 2 - will celebrate the music and life of one of history's most iconic musicians.
The grand event will feature a live broadcast of Mr Head's three hour Jailhouse Rock Show on Hawkesbury Gold 89.9fm, a 20 minute tribute performance from Mr Head and a showing of the highly anticipated Elvis movie.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up as the 'The King', with prizes to be won for best dressed on the night, and more.
"I am excited for [the Elvis Extravaganza], absolutely," said Mr Head.
"We've sold out the June 25 show, but have added a second night on July 2, the following saturday, which is sitting at about 50 per cent."
Mr Head is the Hawkesbury's local pathology courier, but has had a love for Elvis Presley since he was young, beginning when the music legend died.
"I was just a little kid and my auntie was a massive Elvis fan, so I often had Elvis around me," he said.
"Music has always been around the family and I've always loved music, and I sort of grew into it as a teen.
"I loved all of that 50s era with the slicked back hair and the cars and all that sort of stuff. And so that just all melded together."
When he's not doing pathology pickups around the region, Mr Head is an Elvis tribute performer, which he started in 2000, performing at weddings, parties and corporate events.
He has received acclaim as an Elvis tribute performer, including winning the Parkes Elvis Festival in 2010.
Throughout the COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Head performed online with his daughter, Michelina.
He is a frequent performer at Windsor Mall, performing on Mothers Day for the past 13 years, and will be performing there from 6pm on Saturday, July 9 for Christmas in July.
Mr Head said like his idol Elvis, he loves to perform and see how music makes people happy, while also trying to be a great role model for his daughter.
He broadcasts his weekly Jailhouse Rock Show (dedicated to the memory of Elvis Presley) on Tuesday nights, from 8pm to 11pm, on Hawkesbury Gold 89.9fm.
The program is syndicated internationally - simultaneously - a rare feat in community radio.
Tickets for the Elvis Extravaganza at the Richmond Regent are just $12 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/yeynjram.
While, Steve Head can be booked for events at his TCB Entertainment Facebook page.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
