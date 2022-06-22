Students from three Hawkesbury schools are doing it for themselves, when it comes to moving on from a trying couple of years.
With bushfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic having heavily impacted the region, pupils from Wisemans Ferry Public School, Maroota Public School and MacDonald Valley Public School recently came together to celebrate a return to normality.
A total of eighty pupils gathered on Friday, June 17, for a cool day of sports and science.
Wisemans Ferry Public School principal, Deirdre Dorbis, said that while official and community help had been gratefully received, generating your own mutual support was important.
"Our schools have long been the hub of their communities, but when families have had to deal with so much, it's even more important that everyone knows they can pull together," she said.
"Getting together to do something that's fun and a bit different with new people is a great way to learn and a great way to reinforce the message that life is good beyond the challenges it throws up."
Ms Dorbis said that the young pupils took part in a range of activities, including challenges in a sports arena, "carnival capers", a dynamic drama workshop and a STEM extravaganza.
They were also treated to a science show by Kaliedoscope Science, sponsored by Teachers Mutual Bank.
