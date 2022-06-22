Riverstone youth program, RuffTRACK, will be partnering with PCYC Hawkesbury on Saturday, June 25, to hold a fundraising trivia night.
The night is to raise money for both RuffTRACK and PCYC to give the groups access to resources that they need to support the kids in the Hawkesbury who have been through hard times in recent years.
Held at the PCYC in South Windsor, the night is an over 18-years-old event, with BYO alcohol.
Along with the trivia, the event will feature a silent auction, raffles and games, with two signed NSW Blues jerseys, products made by the RuffTRACK kids and more up for grabs.
One of the games that will be open for attendees to play is the Jimmy Chew chucking competition, where contestants will have the chance to through a plush toy of the RuffTRACK mascot, Jimmy, into a basketball hoop.
There will also be a few celebrity guests: with quizmaster Ryan Gallagher from Married at First Sight, and Tim Dormer, Joel Notley and Trevor Butler from the current season of Big Brother.
RuffTRACK co-founder and manager, 'Farmer' Dave Graham, said it was going to be a "cracker of a night", with people getting their minds together and brains on.
"It's going to be awesome to be around people again," he said. "It's been long, and it's been hard and we're just really looking forward to a fun night with the community.
"Last time we had [a trivia night] at PCYC, we raised enough money for a bus for PCYC. It was a hugely successful event and PCYC has been able to do so much with that bus.
"We're really hoping to be able to raise enough funds to be able to achieve that elusive four wheel drive work crew vehicle, to be able to get up and do the bushfire recovery fencing jobs all around the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains areas."
At the last trivia night, the RuffTRACK staff table actually won the event, and 'Farmer' Dave joked that he's not too sure if they're going to be allowed to play this time around.
"It's time that we have fun," he said. "We can use all that knowledge that we learned in lockdown and really support kids in the Hawkesbury that have been doing it really tough.
"It's all about making sure that they've got a decent future and we can continue supplying apprentices to the businesses around the region."
The trivia night will get underway at 6pm on Saturday, June 25 at PCYC Hawkesbury, South Windsor.
All table bookings can be booked through the RuffTRACK website - rufftrack.com.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
