Find a forever friend at Hawkesbury Companion Animal Shelter

If your life is missing a furry companion, rather than visit the pet store, find your next friend at Hawkesbury Companion Animal Shelter.
All dogs and cats are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and lifetime registered before they head out to their forever homes.
Advertisement
Hawkesbury Mayor Patrick Conolly said the council facility received cats and dogs from Hawkesbury, Cumberland, Penrith, Hornsby and Hills council areas.
"Our shelter staff are always happy to talk with you and answer any questions you may have about caring for dogs and cats or what their personalities are like to find one that suits you," he said.
One of the sweet residents currently looking for a fresh start is the charming Jakz.
The handsome fellow is eager to meet new people and hopefully leave the shelter for a loving new home.
If you would like to meet Jakz, simply visit the shelter. If you have any family dogs or children, it's important they come along for the meeting to make sure everyone gets along.
The shelter offers special pet of the week discounted prices every week. See the adoption photo gallery tinyurl.com/2bryxaaz.
For shelter opening hours and more information visit hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au and click on the animal shelter link or call 4560 4644.
The shelter is located at 10 Mulgrave Road, Mulgrave and is open seven days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.