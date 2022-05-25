Veteran actor brings one man show, "Chopin's Last Tour", to Richmond

news, local-news,

Veteran actor, Phillip Aughey, will be bring his one man show, "Chopin's Last Tour", to the Richmond School of Arts this Sunday, May 29. It will be Mr Aughey's 97th performance of this work, which has been to seven Fringe festivals, including Edinburgh, where it received good reviews. The play tells the story of Frederick Chopin, the classical composer and is set in Scotland, 1848, the year before his death. He is in Scotland at the invitation of Lady Jane Stirling, who loves him, and it is the story of his life through his feelings and music - with live piano during the show. The show answers the questions of "What was this man, who wrote such wonderful music, really like?", "What were his circumstances?", "What influenced him?" and "who did he mix with?". This is a must see show for music lovers. Mr Aughey's love of the piano came from an early age. At four-years-old his parents noticed his foot keeping beat to music on the TV and five-years-later Mr Aughey had his first piano lesson in Griffith, over 35km from his home. He continued practicing his craft on the piano at the Warrawidgee Community Hall and developed his preference towards classical music. By far Mr Aughey's favourite composer is Chopin, believing that he wrote "beautiful melodies and his composing style is so perfect. His style leads to an intimacy of feelings. Pure, unencumbered and very genuine". Mr Aughey has been running a touring theatre company, Anvil Creek Theatre Company, for over 20 years. The theatre company is a small group located around the Cessnock, NSw area, the company performs its repertoire in places off the beaten track, endeavouring to bring culture to the remote parts of Australia. "Chopin's Last Tour", will be on at the Richmond School of Arts on Sunday, May 29. Tickets are available at trybooking.com.

