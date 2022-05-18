news, local-news,

Hawkesbury residents will be hitting the polls this Saturday, May 21, to vote in the 2022 Federal Election. Voting will be held for the House of Representatives (lower house) and half of the Senate (upper house). In the contest for the Macquarie electorate Member of Parliament there will be eight candidates (listed below in ballot order): One of the most evenly contested seats in the country, Macquarie was one of the last seats decided at the 2019 election. At the end of the count, just 371 votes sat between MP Susan Templeman and Liberal candidate Sarah Richards. In the battle for the Senate there are six positions up for contest in NSW. There are 23 groups and five independents, with 80 candidates in total. For information on how to vote, visit the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website at aec.gov.au/Voting/How_to_Vote, where you can also practice voting for both the House of Representatives and the Senate. To find a polling place near you, visit the AEC's "Where Can I Vote?" page at tinyurl.com/evbt27tn.

