The Hawkesbury community is in shock following reports of a sickening home invasion that has hospitalised Hawkesbury City Council mayor, Patrick Conolly. The 32-year-old was attacked when five or six intrudes broke into his residence in Bligh Park. Council confirmed that Mr Conolly was injured during the invasion, but he has received treatment and his wife and kids - who were in the house at the time - were uninjured. The offenders are believed to fled Mr Conolly's home taking the family's car and some belongings. The attack has led to an outpouring of support on social media. Fellow Liberal councillor and Macquarie candidate Sarah Richards posted: "My thoughts and all of my love is with my dear friend Patrick, and his family, after the terrifying home invasion overnight. I wish him a speedy recovery and will be beside him every step of the way through this awful time". Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman wished Mr Conolly a fast recovery. "I texted Pat as soon as I heard. I am shocked that something like this would happen locally. What a terrifying ordeal for his family and my thoughts are with them," she wrote on Facebook. Fellow councillor Mary Lyons-Buckett posted: "We are all thinking of Patrick Conolly - Mayor of Hawkesbury and his family today, after hearing of this terrible event. What a traumatic incident for them. We hope the perpetrators will be apprehended as soon as possible, and charged appropriately. Wishing Patrick a speedy recovery". Hawkesbury Councillor Danielle Wheeler said: "My thoughts are with Patrick and his family today. He and his family are safe, but this is a really traumatic thing to go through. I hope he makes a quick recovery". City of Sydney Councillor, Linda Scott posted on Twitter: "Shocked and saddened to hear Hawkesbury Mayor Patrick Connolly was brutally attacked in his home last night. Violence and threats are never acceptable. Our thoughts and best wishes are with him and his family, and we wish him a speedy and full recovery". Police are investigating. Anyone with information should contact NSW Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

