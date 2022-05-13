news, local-news,

More than 150 show operators and their families stopped their rides for 15 minutes at the Hawkesbury Show on Sunday, May 8, to protest rising insurance costs. They came together under the banner of the Australian Amusement, Leisure and Recreation Association (AALARA) and the Showmen's Guilds of Australia to put the spotlight on what they said was the Federal Government 'reneging on promised support for the industry'. AALARA President Shane McGrath said insurance costs had "escalated" and premium prices were 300 per cent more than they were twelve months ago. "It's a huge cost that many of our family operators cannot possibly cover. We're talking about families who have been the back-bone of both country and major city shows as well as tourist attractions across several generations. "They have just struggled through Covid largely unsupported with mass cancellation of fairs, shows and attractions, as well as bushfires and floods - and now these huge insurance costs are set to be the final blow. "For most of our members the tanks are already dry and they can't meet these exorbitant insurance costs, while others can't get a policy."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/0fe96dc8-baff-4677-8399-69a39dfefc8c.jpg/r218_0_3813_2031_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rides operators host stop-work, halt rides at Hawkesbury Show