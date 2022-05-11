news, local-news,

Pictures of the beautiful Hawkesbury River are being shared across social platforms globally, as part of a content collaboration between the NSW Government and content creator Eugene Tan. The Hawkesbury River is one of seven NSW destinations that were photographed by Mr Tan for the Feel New South Wales campaign, a travel campaign that puts NSW - including many regional areas - in the spotlight. Mr Tan is a world-renowned content creator and the iconic Bondi-based photographer behind the lens of popular Instagram account, Aquabumps. The account has more than 153,000 followers thanks to Mr Tan's picturesque snaps offering a unique perspective of Sydney, NSW and beyond. For his collaboration with the NSW Government, Mr Tan captured images from across the state, including beaches at Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads, as well as Lord Howe Island. He also captured the dramatic desert landscape of outback NSW in Broken Hill. Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the collaboration spoke to the state's fresh new approach to marketing NSW destinations. "The 'Feel New' campaign is a key pillar of the NSW Government's Visitor Economy Strategy 2030, which aims to make NSW the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific," Mr Ayres said. ALSO READ: "Content and social media has never played a more important role in helping us discover our next holiday destination. Through Aquabumps, Eugene has ensured his work is eagerly anticipated and shared on social media by millions of people each week. "His shots are powerful, emotive and distinctive. Who better to capture some of NSW's most stunning locations and introduce prospective visitors from around the world to the incredible products and experiences our state has to offer?" Mr Tan's photographs are being shared weekly until June 6. Other destinations include the Snowy Mountains and Sydney including Vivid Sydney.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/9e977848-71a3-45ea-bfd5-f976dfd06360.JPG/r0_103_2048_1260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg