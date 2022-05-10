news, local-news,

The desire to speak up for animals, people and the planet has inspired Greg Keightley to contest the federal seat of Macquarie. Mr Keightley, from Glenbrook, represents the Animal Justice Party (AJP). He has worked in construction, the independent education system, and hospitality. He owns a 500 acre property in the Blue Mountains solely for conservation, and has created a wildlife sanctuary and rehabilitation facility. Mr Keightley became a volunteer wildlife rescuer in 2000 after witnessing the increasing impact of human encroachment on animals and their habitat. He has advocated to protect various habitats and learned that biodiversity is critical, wanting legislative change to secure the country's future. He says the AJP works to "introduce rationality, kindness and compassion to the decisions of government" and represents "those of us who see value in this world beyond our wallets, wealth and possessions". Mr Keightley said the biggest threat to Macquarie was climate change. "The [AJP] has immediate and impactful policy on both how to deal with the existing effects of climate change as well as safeguarding our precious planet," he said. Mr Keightley opposes raising the Warragamba Dam wall and the construction of Western Sydney Airport. He wants to establish emergency centres, temporary accommodation for people and their animals, along with reliable funding and equipment for emergency services. Mr Keightley also wants to see greater resources for fighting fire, affordable insurance pledged and a fair and equitable government buyback scheme for people living in high risk areas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/cb824743-eccf-4dcc-a63a-6338e64bf866.jpg/r197_266_3849_2329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg