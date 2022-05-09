news, local-news,

Running for the Liberal Democrats in the Macquarie electorate is James Jackson. Mr Jackson was raised in Sydney's North West and has two young children, who both live abroad with their mother. He has volunteered on the board of a national parental peer support charity and worked as a group facilitator in helping parents suffering from 'parental alienation', attempting to assist them to remain in their children's lives. He also volunteers with the Rural Fire Service and is a regular donor at Australian Red Cross Lifeblood. Mr Jackson said that Australia's preferential voting system meant emerging minor parties could actually compete against the major parties. "But with that said it is not at all easy or cheap," he said. "Like most of the freedom-friendly minor parties, I am mostly self funding. "[I'm] doing so because I strongly fear Australia is at a crossroads whereby we may never regain the freedoms surrendered these past two years and our children will grow up less free. I, for one, can not sit idly by and let our cherished liberty decline." Mr Jackson asked for undecided voters in Macquarie who maybe want to send a message to Canberra, to consider voting for one of the "freedom-friendly" minor parties, like the Liberal Democrats. "For those interested in exploring sensible alternative policy I commend the Liberal Democrats 'Freedom Manifesto -10 policies for saving Australia'," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/76ce9fac-b04c-4c15-9b12-6383aa02b836.jpg/r0_41_3692_2127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg