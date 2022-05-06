news, local-news,

Hawkesbury resident Nicole Evans will contest the seat of Macquarie for the United Australia Party (UAP). The 39-year-old has lived in the region for a little over two-years, on a small hobby farm, with her husband and three kids. She is a research scientist, with her studies including: Indigenous health, epidemiology, biology, biochemistry and health research. Ms Evans said she never had a desire to become a politician. "I decided to run as a candidate because I feel that regular, everyday Australians are under represented in Canberra," she said. "I believe that career politicians have lost touch with ordinary people." Ms Evans believes many UAP policies will have a positive impact on the people of Macquarie. These include: capping interest rates at three per cent for five years to protect homes from being lost to mortgage stress; zonal taxation; and increasing the age pension by $180 a fortnight. Ms Evans wants to end the nation's energy crisis, defend the country's borders and process Australian minerals in the country to increase export income and to create jobs. She said the UAP's policies were designed to give Australians back their lives. "We want to represent Australia's electorates as ordinary, hard-working Aussies, not career politicians who have lost sight of the fact that they are employed to serve the people of Australia and not the other way around," she said.

Nicole Evans to run for United Australia Party at 2022 election