news, local-news,

Blue Mountains resident Tony Hickey has been named Greens candidate for Macquarie , following the withdrawal of Joel MacKay due to medical reasons. Tony Hickey is a language teacher who has worked in several NSW high schools including Hawkesbury High and overseas in Germany and Poland. He teaches English as a second language and is now an education manager at the University of Sydney, working with international students. Tony moved to Katoomba in 2015 with his partner. "We love the local community and the proximity to the natural magnificence of the Blue Mountains National Park, and know how important it is to the local community I want to represent", he said. Mr Hickey said he was running for the Greens as he was raised with and continues to hold a strong sense of social justice. "Soon after reaching voting age, I became disenchanted with the two-party stranglehold on Australian politics," he said. "I watched with disgust as successive Labor and Liberal/National governments took Australia backwards. "We lost free university education, we started locking up refugees who were begging us for help, and we continued to rip up our natural heritage for mines which continue to drive up carbon emissions." "I'm proud of our Greens policies, and The Greens' commitment to strong grassroots democracy." Mr Hickey said he had campaigned with The Greens on peace and nonviolence, refugee protections, marriage equality and climate action He supports the Greens want for Medicare to cover dental and mental health services, reliable telecommunications, free public education and immediate action on climate change. "A lack of clear action on addressing climate change and the flooding in the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains are ongoing major concerns," he said. "It is clear that we cannot sustain a future with extreme drought, fires and floods."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/d196f49e-534c-4f99-8091-5ac6b2502056.jpeg/r0_179_2370_1518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg