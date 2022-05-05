Early voting for 2022 Federal Election commences
Local News
The 2022 Federal election is now just 12 days away and early voting will begin Today (Monday, May 9).
Pre polling will run right up until 6pm the day before the election - which is set to be held on Saturday, May 21.
There will be two early voting locations in the Hawkesbury region:
- The Deerubbin Centre - Stan Stevens Studio - 300 George St, Windsor NSW 2756
- Richmond School of Arts - 26 W Market St, Richmond NSW 2753
Opening hours for both locations will be the same:
- Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13 - 8:30am-5:30pm
- Saturday, May 14 - 9am-4pm
- Sunday, May 15 - closed
- Monday, May 16 - Thursday, May 19 - 8:30am-5:30pm
- Friday, May 20 - 8:30am-6pm
To find other early voting locations or locations on election day visit the Australian Electoral Commissions website.