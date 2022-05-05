Early voting for 2022 Federal Election commences

news, local-news,

The 2022 Federal election is now just 12 days away and early voting will begin Today (Monday, May 9). Pre polling will run right up until 6pm the day before the election - which is set to be held on Saturday, May 21. There will be two early voting locations in the Hawkesbury region: Opening hours for both locations will be the same: There will be eight candidates contesting the seat of Macquarie. To find other early voting locations or locations on election day visit the Australian Electoral Commissions website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/9ad4be80-33d7-406d-8069-11adab897623.jpeg/r0_276_509_564_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg