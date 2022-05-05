news, local-news,

Tickets are now on sale for the Hawkesbury Chamber of Commerce's first Women In Business Lunch, featuring keynote speaker Naomi Simson. Ms Simson is the founder of RedBalloon and co-founder of the Big Red Group. She is well-known as the Red Shark on the Australian Television show 'Shark Tank'. Prior to starting her own businesses more than two decades ago, Ms Simson had a career in corporate marketing with companies such as IBM, Ansett and Apple Computer and she is also the author of several books. Ms Simson will share her journey to success that began as a home business with a just few thousand dollars. The Women In Business Lunch will take place on Wednesday, May 11, 12-3pm at Richmond Club. The cost is $90 for Chamber of Commerce members and $120 for guests. Tickets must be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3P9KlvY

Inaugural Chamber Women In Business Lunch tickets on sale now Newsroom