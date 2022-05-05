news, local-news,

After being hit with back-to-back months of devastating floods this year, along with the bushfires and more floods in recent years, the Hawkesbury's evacuation centres have seen lots of use. Federal Labor has announced that, if elected, it will help Hawkesbury people find refuge in times of crisis by committing $2.5 million to help redevelop the North Richmond Community Centre. This redevelopment will be so the centre can operate as a first response emergency evacuation point for anyone forced from their homes during a disaster. The announcement came during a visit to North Richmond from the Shadow Minister for Disaster and Emergency Management, Senator Murray Watt on Wednesday, May 4. Labor Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said that disasters the region has been through in recent years had highlighted the need for improved evacuation facilities. "This was particularly evident west of the river when homes and businesses were destroyed by the Black Summer bushfires in 2019, and then again when the cutting of bridges and roads by floods created isolation in 2021," she said. "In addition, it is high time there was investment in community facilities west of the river, for non-emergency use. "This funding, which would be augmented by state or local government funds, would help redevelop and transform the North Richmond Community Centre into not only a vibrant and sustainable community hub for residents, but also an evacuation centre." The investment would assist with the first stage of proposed upgrades to the centre, which include: Ms Templeman said the commitment would not only benefit people during times of crisis, but would also mean more community facilities during the "good times". "Extraordinarily important community connections are made thanks to the programs that operate out of the North Richmond Community Centre," she said. "From connecting mums and bubs with each other, its youth programs and its seniors' offerings, the centre is a real mainstay of this community. "I am very proud an Albanese Labor Government would work with Hawkesbury Council to deliver an incredibly valuable piece of infrastructure." The community centre will be funded through Labor's Disaster Ready Fund, which will revamp the Federal Government's Emergency Response Fund and invest up to $200 million per year on disaster prevention and resilience.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/9850b74f-12af-4d65-bfae-b8e06a960c33.JPG/r0_32_3000_1727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg