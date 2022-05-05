news, local-news,

As Peter Pan once said, 'All it takes is faith and trust', and it is with this in mind that local schools, businesses and individuals are being asked to participate in the annual b kinder day. Organised by the folks at flyhighbillie, a charity set-up in the honour of 12-year-old Billie Kinder who was fatally injured in a horse accident, the purpose of b kinder day is to discuss kindness, to empower children and show us all that our actions matter and we each have the ability to make a difference. Billie's mum and flyhighbillie director Danny Mayson-Kinder said: "We would really like as many schools, organisations and businesses involved as possible." This year, schools in particular are invited to join to show their support for the cause and encourage young people to learn about kindness and empathy. On June 22, schools that have participated in the past have performed charitable acts such as sending kindness cards decorated with Billie's artwork to their loved ones. "This year, flyhighbillie received a wonderful grant from the Commonwealth Bank which we have used to package 150 b kinder day packs for small businesses," Mrs Mayson-Kinder said. "The pack contains a b kinder day poster, 10 b kinder day balloons and 25 of Billie's beautifully illustrated b kinder day cards. "We would like small businesses to participate by decorating their place of work and then gifting a card to each customer on b kinder day, June 22. They can pay kindness forward and suggest the customer writes and then sends the card to someone they care about, or even write a kind note and pop it in a stranger's letterbox." Flyhighbillie is a fully registered charity committed to spreading empathy, kindness and compassion to reduce mental health issues, bullying and suicide in children and young people. The charity is seeking interest in b kinder day now, ahead of the June event date. To get involved, email info@flyhighbillie.org for your b kinder day pack. More b kinder day cards can be added to the pack for $1 each.

