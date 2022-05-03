news, local-news,

Hawkesbury City Council is running community grant workshops with tips on applying for grants. To learn about thinking strategically and how to prepare a detailed brief, or to learn about managing a project and acquittals, council have workshops open to everyone. Upcoming workshops: No Worries! Getting Your Project Shovel-Ready - learn how to prepare a detailed project brief, what information to gather, and what attachments are required. Start thinking strategically - who to partner with, how to be innovative and clear about where the project fits into the long-term plans of the group: Managing Your Project and Acquittals - What happens once an application is successful? What are the key things needed to be monitored as the project rolls out? What are milestones and why are they important? How to manage the money? Everything needed to know to ensure the project is delivered on time and on budget: RSVP with dietary requirements to brightideas@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or call 4560 4444 or call Tracey Greenaway on 0428 212 948. See the Community Grants and Support page for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/563d3f9e-0fd0-4bd2-9f93-9b9c00a958dd.jpg/r0_18_837_491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg