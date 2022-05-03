news, local-news, Sarah Richards, Liberal Party, Macquarie, Hawkesbury, Blue Mountains

Liberal candidate for Macquarie Sarah Richards says she was inspired to run for the seat a second time, following her experience with the Black Summer Bushfires that tore through the region. "Watching members of our local community turn up day after day during the Gosper's Mountain Bushfire made me so proud to be a part of this amazing area," she said. "It really would be an honour for me to be elected to represent these incredible people." In the wake of the bushfires, Ms Richards, set up the #BackToBilpin and Meet Me @ The Blue Mountains tourism campaigns to support local businesses. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she started #ShopSmall, a free online site with more than 15,000 members where local stores benefit from free social media exposure, advice and support. Ms Richards also joined the Hawkesbury Rural Fire Service as a communication officer. She launched the Mattress for a Mate program, joining forces with bedding giant A.H. Beard, to help to deliver 750 mattresses to people who lost homes during floods and bushfires across NSW. In 2021, she sourced emergency accommodation for scores of people cut off from their homes by floodwaters and helped to engage private helicopters to fly food and other supplies to people trapped by floodwaters. As a Hawkesbury councillor, Ms Richards has advocated for greater flood mitigation for the entire Hawkesbury Flood Plain. She successfully fought to secure funding for the Hawkesbury River Third Crossing. "If elected I want to keep fighting to protect this pristine environment and the history and heritage that exists within the Hawkesbury and the Blue Mountains areas," Ms Richards said. Ms Richards believes that she is the "right person" to champion tougher social media laws to protect children from online bullying. She also wants to advocate for seniors and for veterans; to ensure they receive health and career support, post their service.

